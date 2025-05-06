Logo
Business

OpenAI agrees to buy Windsurf for about $3 billion, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

06 May 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 06 May 2025 08:41AM)
OpenAI has agreed to buy artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for about $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal has not yet closed, the report added.

OpenAI and Windsurf did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Windsurf, formerly known as Codeium, had recently been in talks with investors including General Catalyst and Kleiner Perkins to raise funding at a $3 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg News.

It was valued at $1.25 billion last August following a $150 million funding round led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. Other investors in the company include Kleiner Perkins and Greenoaks.

The deal, which would be OpenAI's largest acquisition to date, would complement ChatGPT's coding capabilities. The company has been rolling out improvements on coding with the release of each of its newer models, but the competition is heating up.

Source: Reuters
