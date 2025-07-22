OpenAI and UK sign new AI agreement to boost security, infrastructure

The UK government said it signed a strategic partnership with OpenAI on Monday, with plans to expand AI security research collaborations and explore investing in AI infrastructure such as data centres.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup will also expand its London office, building up its research and engineering teams at OpenAI's first international location opened two years ago, according to a statement.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI will share technical information with the UK AI Security Institute to deepen the government's knowledge of AI capabilities and security risks.

"The partnership will explore where it can deploy AI in areas such as justice, defence and security, and education technology in line with UK standards and guidelines to demonstrate the opportunity to make taxpayer funded services more efficient and effective," the statement said.