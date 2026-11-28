Nov 27 : OpenAI sued Apple on Friday, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and blocking its access to hardware suppliers after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology.

The ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims in California federal court on Friday, saying that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology.

Earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. OpenAI has denied those allegations.

The litigation sets up a battle over who will control future AI devices that may not use traditional apps or operating systems — devices which, if successful, would direct consumer attention away from Apple's best-selling iPhone. Analysts believe OpenAI is working on a phone or other device of its own.