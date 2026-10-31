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OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports
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Business

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

OpenAI cuts funding target by $10 billion, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Oct 2026 08:17AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2026 09:00AM)
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Oct 30 : OpenAI has slashed the target for its latest funding round by $10 billion and is now seeking to raise $20 billion at a $1.25 trillion valuation, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The ChatGPT maker was earlier planning to raise $30 billion at a $1.4 trillion valuation and was racing to secure investor commitments before rival Anthropic's expected public market debut in mid-November, Reuters reported earlier this month.

OpenAI set a Friday deadline for investors to commit to the funding round, the FT said. However, the "first close" is expected to raise less than $20 billion after some investors reduced their allocations, according to the FT report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

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OpenAI was pushing to close the funding round partly to get ahead of Anthropic as the two frontier labs are tapping a similar investor base, Reuters has reported.

The reported cut in the funding target comes as US tech stocks suffered a rout amid growing worries over massive spending on AI.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index dropped 2.9 per cent on Friday and is down 7.8 per cent from its all-time closing high reached on October 6.

Source: Reuters
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