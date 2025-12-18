OpenAI discussed raising tens of billions at about $750 billion valuation, the Information reports

Dec 17 : OpenAI has held preliminary talks with some investors about raising funds at a valuation of around $750 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT maker could raise as much as $100 billion, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If finalized, the talks would represent a roughly 50 per cent jump from OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation in October, following a deal in which current and former employees sold about $6.6 billion worth of shares.

Separately, Microsoft-backed OpenAI is preparing for what could be among the largest IPOs ever, with a potential valuation of up to $1 trillion. The company has been laying the groundwork to go public and may file with securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, Reuters has reported.

The potential fundraise underscores the AI sector's unrelenting appetite for computing power as companies sprint to build systems that match or exceed human capabilities.

Companies including Nvidia and Oracle have signed multibillion-dollar AI deals with OpenAI this year. Still, investors reamain cautios, looking for any indication that AI demand might be cooling or that the hefty investments are not paying off as expected.