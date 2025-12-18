Logo
Business

OpenAI discussed raising tens of billions at valuation of about $750 billion, the Information reports
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Dec 2025 08:27AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:29AM)
Dec 17 : OpenAI has held preliminary talks with some investors about raising at a valuation of around $750 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The ChatGPT maker could raise tens of billions of dollars, and as much as $100 billion, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
