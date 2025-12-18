OpenAI discussed raising tens of billions at valuation of about $750 billion, the Information reports
Dec 17 : OpenAI has held preliminary talks with some investors about raising at a valuation of around $750 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.
The ChatGPT maker could raise tens of billions of dollars, and as much as $100 billion, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Source: Reuters
