OpenAI launches AI video tool Sora as standalone app
OpenAI launches AI video tool Sora as standalone app

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Oct 2025 01:26AM
OpenAI is launching Sora 2, a text-to-video artificial intelligence model, as a standalone app in the U.S. and Canada, CEO Sam Altman said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
