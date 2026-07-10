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OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work
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OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Jul 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 01:15AM)
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July 9 : OpenAI on Thursday unveiled ChatGPT Work, an agent in its popular chatbot designed to execute tasks across different applications and files, marking the startup's latest push into workplace automation.

The new tool, powered by GPT-5.6, can operate continuously for hours on complex projects and translate broad user goals into completed work, the IPO-bound company said.

ChatGPT Work can gather context from the apps, files, and workflows and create finished materials such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and web apps.

OpenAI also announced during a Thursday livestream that it is launching a new ChatGPT desktop application.

Source: Reuters
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