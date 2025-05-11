Logo
Business

OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft for new funding and future IPO, FT reports
OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft for new funding and future IPO, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft for new funding and future IPO, FT reports
The Microsoft logo is seen at the Microsoft store in New York City, July 28, 2015. The global launch of the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system will take place on July 29. REUTERS/Mike Segar
11 May 2025 08:55PM (Updated: 11 May 2025 09:33PM)
OpenAI and Microsoft are rewriting the terms of their multibillion-dollar partnership in a high-stakes negotiation designed to allow the ChatGPT maker to launch a future IPO, while protecting the software giant's access to cutting-edge AI models, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A critical issue is how much equity in OpenAI’s new for-profit business Microsoft will receive in exchange for the more than $13 billion it has invested in the company to date, the report said. It said Microsoft is offering to give up some of its equity stake in exchange for access to new technology developed beyond the 2030 cutoff.

They are also revising the terms of a wider contract, first drafted when Microsoft initially invested $1 billion into OpenAI in 2019, the report said.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

OpenAI has told investors it will share a smaller fraction of revenue with its largest backer as it moves ahead with restructuring, The Information reported last week.

In January, Microsoft changed some terms of a deal with OpenAI after entering a joint venture with Oracle and Japan's SoftBank Group to build up to $500 billion of new artificial intelligence data centers in the United States.

Source: Reuters
