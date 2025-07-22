Logo
OpenAI, Oracle deepen AI data center push with 4.5 gigawatt Stargate expansion
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows construction underway on a Project Stargate AI infrastructure site, a collaboration between three large tech companies – OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle - in Abilene, Texas, U.S., April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
22 Jul 2025 06:45PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2025 07:56PM)
Cloud firm Oracle and OpenAI plan to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional data center capacity, the ChatGPT developer said on Tuesday.

The commitment is part of their Stargate joint venture, which aims to establish the United States as a leader in artificial intelligence amid intensifying global competition.

Including a data center site in Abilene, Texas, the expansion will bring the total data center capacity under construction to more than 5 gigawatts and is expected to operate more than 2 million chips, the company said.

Source: Reuters
