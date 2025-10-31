OpenAI, Oracle plan 1 gigawatt Stargate data center in Michigan with Related Digital

OpenAI, Oracle and Related Digital said on Thursday they would build a data-center campus of more than 1 gigawatt in Saline Township, Michigan, as part of their Stargate push to expand U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure capacity.

The project would start construction in early 2026 and is part of Oracle and OpenAI's previously announced 4.5-GW expansion under the Stargate program. It brings Stargate to more than 8 GW of planned capacity and more than $450 billion in investment over the next three years.

The companies said it was a multi-billion dollar investment, without disclosing the exact figure. Industry executives have said 1 GW of computing power, enough to power roughly 750,000 U.S. homes, can cost around $50 billion.

Related Digital will develop the project, which is expected to create more than 2,500 union construction jobs.

"This project will help ensure Michigan is a key part of building the AI infrastructure that will power the next generation of American innovation," said Peter Hoeschele, OpenAI's vice president of industrial compute.