Sept 16 : OpenAI said on Wednesday it would begin regularly publishing reports on unexpected or unauthorized AI behavior, while warning that the industry has yet to solve key alignment challenges as systems grow more powerful.

The company released a new framework for tracking, investigating and disclosing cases of AI model misalignment, along with six reports on unexpected or concerning model behavior observed over the past six months.

The initial reports include cases involving models generating their own instructions in task summaries, concealing mistakes, uploading files to the internet in order to cite them and sharing files without authorization between collaborating agents.

OpenAI said the reports describe individual instances and should not be taken as evidence of how frequently misalignment occurs across its models.