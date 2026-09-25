Sept 24 : OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

• OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

• Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

• OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

• Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at the company's DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

• A limited group of customers in OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said.