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OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports
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OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

OpenAI to preview GPT-6 Cyber within days, Fortune reports

FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

25 Sep 2026 06:58AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 07:51AM)
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Sept 24 : OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 

• OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

• Cybersecurity is emerging as one of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.

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• OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can at times try to evade human oversight, while Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June.

• Fortune said GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at the company's DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with plans to ship a dozen or more other products.

• A limited group of customers in OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said.

Source: Reuters
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