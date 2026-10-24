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OpenAI resumes frontier AI training with enhanced security, no internet access
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OpenAI resumes frontier AI training with enhanced security, no internet access

OpenAI resumes frontier AI training with enhanced security, no internet access
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI resumes frontier AI training with enhanced security, no internet access
"AI Safety" words and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
24 Oct 2026 04:06AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2026 04:23AM)
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Oct 23 : Sam Altman-led OpenAI said on Friday it had resumed reinforcement learning training and internal use of its most advanced AI solutions after it tightened security controls and barred internet access for frontier-model training.

Concerns are mounting over the ability of increasingly capable AI agents to identify and exploit software flaws, including in guardrails.

• OpenAI had halted training and evaluation of its most capable models after an internal research model briefly exploited a misconfiguration to gain limited internet access on September 2, it said in a blog post

• The ChatGPT maker resumed reinforcement learning training and internal inference of its frontier models on October 1 after implementing additional safeguards

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• It has launched a campaign to probe its research infrastructure for vulnerabilities that could allow models to escape isolated computing environments, OpenAI said

• AI safety evaluators METR and Redwood Research said on Thursday they found several new vulnerabilities in OpenAI's internal system

• The company has been conducting a broad review of its AI models' activity after the accidental Hugging Face hacking

• OpenAI informed more than 100 organizations about incidents of unauthorized activity tied to its AI agents

Source: Reuters
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