Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI says CEO Altman will not get a stake in newly restructured firm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI says CEO Altman will not get a stake in newly restructured firm

OpenAI says CEO Altman will not get a stake in newly restructured firm

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman walks on the day of a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

28 Oct 2025 10:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is not getting a stake in the newly restructured company, the ChatGPT maker said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement