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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy
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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

09 Oct 2026 02:32PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 02:55PM)
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Oct 9 : OpenAI fired three of its researchers last week after an investigation found they violated policies on handling sensitive information, the AI major said in a post on X on Friday.

OpenAI's statement comes after the dismissed researchers Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak and Mikita Balesni published a letter outlining the circumstances of their termination, expressing concern over how it was handled. 

"Our internal investigation uncovered a significant breach of trust beyond what's outlined in the letter they published and we stand by the decision to not continue their employment," OpenAI said. 

Wang, Korbak, and Balesni said in their letter that they were not the source of a news article published on The Information last month about security concerns around OpenAI's latest AI model.

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Their abrupt firing could create uncertainty among remaining employees, hampering the culture that previously allowed researchers to raise safety concerns, they argued. 

OpenAI asserted in its statement that the dismissal of the employees was not over raising safety concerns or speaking out. 

"Safety and research debates happen every day at OpenAI, often spirited and highly critical. We actively encourage these discussions and consider them essential to making the right decisions...We have not and do not terminate any of our employees for raising concerns," it said. 

Source: Reuters
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