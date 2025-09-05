OpenAI set to start mass production of its own AI chips with Broadcom in 2026, FT reports

OpenAI is set to produce its first artificial intelligence chip next year in partnership with U.S. semiconductor giant Broadcom, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the partnership.

OpenAI and Broadcom did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment after regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

OpenAI planned to put the chip to use internally rather than make it available to external customers, the report added, citing one person close to the project.

Reuters had reported in February about OpenAI pushing ahead on its plan to reduce its reliance on Nvidia, opening a new tab for its chip supply by developing its first generation of in-house AI silicon.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said earlier on Thursday the company had secured more than $10 billion in AI infrastructure orders from a new customer, without naming it.

OpenAI's move follows efforts by Google, Amazon and Meta, which have built custom chips to handle AI workloads, as demand for computing power to train and operate AI models surges.