OpenAI, SoftBank invest $1 billion in SB Energy as Stargate buildout expands
A view of the OpenAI and SoftBank Group logos on the day of an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Jan 2026 03:26AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2026 03:43AM)
Jan 9 : ‌OpenAI and SoftBank Group will jointly invest $1 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank-owned provider of data-center and power infrastructure, as part of their $500 billion Stargate initiative aimed at building out AI infrastructure.

OpenAI and SoftBank will each invest $500 ‌million in SB Energy, which will build ‌and operate OpenAI's previously announced 1.2-gigawatt data center site in Milam County, Texas, SB Energy said.

SB Energy will also become a customer of OpenAI, using its application programming interfaces and deploying ChatGPT for employees, ‍the company said.

Stargate, a large-scale computing and infrastructure effort, sits at the center of the U.S. push to expand domestic AI capacity. President Donald Trump backed ​the initiative when the ‌companies announced the plan in January 2025.

Oracle and Abu Dhabi-based tech investor MGX are among ​the other major investors in the project.

OpenAI, Oracle and ⁠SoftBank said in September ‌2025 they planned five new U.S. computing sites ​across Texas, New Mexico and Ohio. The companies said the sites, once operating, should add ‍up to about seven gigawatts of power capacity.

SB Energy ⁠is currently developing several data-center campuses, with initial facilities ​expected to begin service ‌this year.

Source: Reuters
