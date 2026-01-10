OpenAI, SoftBank invest $1 billion in SB Energy as Stargate buildout expands

Jan 9 : ‌OpenAI and SoftBank Group will jointly invest $1 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank-owned provider of data-center and power infrastructure, as part of their $500 billion Stargate initiative aimed at building out AI infrastructure.

OpenAI and SoftBank will each invest $500 ‌million in SB Energy, which will build ‌and operate OpenAI's previously announced 1.2-gigawatt data center site in Milam County, Texas, SB Energy said.

SB Energy will also become a customer of OpenAI, using its application programming interfaces and deploying ChatGPT for employees, ‍the company said.

Stargate, a large-scale computing and infrastructure effort, sits at the center of the U.S. push to expand domestic AI capacity. President Donald Trump backed ​the initiative when the ‌companies announced the plan in January 2025.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Oracle and Abu Dhabi-based tech investor MGX are among ​the other major investors in the project.

OpenAI, Oracle and ⁠SoftBank said in September ‌2025 they planned five new U.S. computing sites ​across Texas, New Mexico and Ohio. The companies said the sites, once operating, should add ‍up to about seven gigawatts of power capacity.

SB Energy ⁠is currently developing several data-center campuses, with initial facilities ​expected to begin service ‌this year.