OpenAI to open office in Seoul amid growing demand for ChatGPT

SEOUL: OpenAI will set up its first office in Seoul and has established an entity in South Korea as demand in the country jumps for its ChatGPT service, the company said on Monday (May 26).

South Korea has the largest number of paying ChatGPT subscribers after the United States, according to OpenAI.

OpenAI has also begun hiring staff to support partnerships with the country and expects to announce further details on this in coming months, the company said.

"Korea's full-stack AI ecosystem makes it one of the most promising markets in the world for meaningful AI impact, from silicon to software, and students to seniors," Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon said in a statement.

Earlier this year, OpenAI announced it would develop artificial intelligence products for South Korea with chat app operator Kakao.

Kwon, who is visiting Seoul, is set to hold a meeting with officials from the main opposition Democratic Party and the ruling People Power Party, local media reported.