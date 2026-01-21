OpenAI to start offering chatbot ads to advertisers, The Information reports

Jan 21 : OpenAI has started offering its new chatbot ads to dozens of advertisers, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI is asking that to a small pool of advertisers for less than $1 million in spending commitments each over a several week trial period, with ads launching in early February, the report said.

According to the report, the company is charging based on ad views rather than per-ad clicks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of its regular business hours.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company does not yet offer technology that lets advertisers easily buy ads themselves, but is working to get self-service ads up and running, The Information report said.

The report comes after the Microsoft-backed company said last week that it would start showing ads in ChatGPT to some U.S. users, ramping up efforts to generate revenue from the artificial intelligence chatbot to fund the high costs of developing the technology.

The move marks a major departure for the company that had so far relied on subscriptions. It shows the pressure OpenAI faces to increase revenue as it spends heavily on data centers and prepares for a widely anticipated initial public offering.