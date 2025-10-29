OpenAI sued for trademark infringement over Sora's 'Cameo' feature

The maker of celebrity video platform Cameo sued OpenAI in a California federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the new "Cameo" feature of OpenAI's Sora video generation app violates its trademark rights.

Cameo said in the complaint that OpenAI's Cameo, which allows users to create and share their virtual likenesses on Sora, is likely to cause consumer confusion and dilute its brand.

Spokespeople for OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint. Cameo CEO Steven Galanis said in a statement that the company had tried to resolve the dispute "amicably" but OpenAI refused to stop using the Cameo name.

Cameo, founded in 2017, allows users to hire celebrities to appear in short, personalized videos. Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI's Sora, launched as a standalone app on September 30, lets users create and share AI-generated videos.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

OpenAI calls Sora users' likenesses on the app "Cameos." Cameo said OpenAI chose the name "in blatant disregard for the obvious confusion it would create."

Cameo also said that Sora allows users to create videos with celebrity "Cameos" including entrepreneur Mark Cuban and boxer and influencer Jake Paul, putting the AI giant in direct competition with Cameo's platform.

"Users seeking a personalized celebrity video now have a choice—use Plaintiff's CAMEO service to book talent and receive an authentic, custom video prepared by that celebrity, or use Sora’s 'Cameo' service to create an extremely realistic AI-generated video featuring a celebrity’s likeness," the lawsuit said.

Cameo requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order blocking OpenAI from using the "Cameo" name.