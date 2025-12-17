OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion

Dec 16 : OpenAI has appointed former British finance minister George Osborne as managing director and head of its "OpenAI for Countries" initiative, the company said on Tuesday, as the ChatGPT maker ramps up efforts to work with governments on national AI strategies.

Osborne, who served as chancellor of the exchequer from 2010 to 2016, will take up the role in January and will oversee the expansion of OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI said.

OpenAI for Countries is an overseas expansion of the $500 billion 'Stargate' initiative to build data centres in the U.S.

The company describes OpenAI for Countries as a way to ensure AI systems are built on democratic values while supporting local innovation ecosystems, education, and infrastructure.

OpenAI said Osborne is expected to participate in its event at the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.

Osborne's appointment underscores growing global interest in AI as core national infrastructure and the geopolitical stakes around how it is governed.