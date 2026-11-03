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OpenAI taps former US army secretary Dan Driscoll for national security role
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OpenAI taps former US army secretary Dan Driscoll for national security role

OpenAI taps former US army secretary Dan Driscoll for national security role

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 08:04AM
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Nov 2 : OpenAI has appointed Dan Driscoll, a former US Secretary of the Army, to a newly created role focusing on national security modernization, the AI startup said on Monday.

Driscoll will serve as senior counselor for national security modernization, advising OpenAI's leadership and collaborating with external partners on how advanced AI can enhance national security and cybersecurity.

• Driscoll had resigned earlier this year following months of tension with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

• Driscoll gained prominence outside the ⁠Pentagon when he was tapped by US President Trump to take part in talks with Moscow and Kyiv to end the war in Ukraine — a rare diplomatic task for an Army secretary

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• "I'm joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," Driscoll said in a statement

• OpenAI said Driscoll will engage with various stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders and academic institutions, to advance practical initiatives for developing what OpenAI terms "democratic AI"

• He will also help internal OpenAI teams understand the operational needs of global national security organizations, the company said

Source: Reuters
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