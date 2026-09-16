OpenAI tests advertiser-sponsored agents, expands AI tools for ChatGPT ads

Sept 16 : OpenAI said on Wednesday it has introduced AI-powered tools for advertisers and begun testing business-sponsored agents for users to chat with, stepping up its push into the increasingly competitive market for AI-driven marketing.

Here are more details:

• The Sponsored Agents feature will let users start conversations with business-sponsored agents and visit a business's website after interacting with ads in ChatGPT.

• The agents will be clearly labeled and remain separate from ChatGPT's independent responses and the user's original chat, OpenAI said.

• The feature is being tested with select U.S. advertisers, the AI giant added.

• Meanwhile, the ChatGPT Ads Manager plugin will let advertisers use natural-language prompts to create, update and analyze campaigns, turn a website or campaign brief into a campaign, review performance and receive recommendations.

• Ads Manager can suggest copy and images based on an advertiser's landing page and campaign objective.

• An optional AI text-customization feature can tailor existing headlines and descriptions to the context of a conversation and translate copy into a user's preferred language.

• HubSpot is OpenAI's first customer relationship management, or CRM, partner, while Shopify is its first e-commerce partner.

• The Shopify app will be launched internationally in markets where ChatGPT Ads is available, beginning September 23.