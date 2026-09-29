OpenAI's annualized recurring revenue nears $70 billion, source says

Sept 29 : OpenAI's annualized recurring revenue is approaching $70 billion, driven by a more than twofold increase in enterprise sales since July, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The startup's annualized revenue run rate has risen by more than 70 per cent since the beginning of the third quarter in July, the source said, declining to be named as the matter was private.

OpenAI generated more consumer revenue in the third quarter than in all of last year, according to the source. Axios first reported the news.

Annualized revenue run rate is sometimes misleading sales metric, which often involves multiplying one month's revenue by 12, but it has nonetheless become a popular metric commonly used by fast-growing Silicon Valley startups.

Shares of Oracle, OpenAI's critical computing infrastructure partner, were 5.3 per cent higher.

"Oracle's fate is largely tied to the success of OpenAI, which represents around half of its compute backlog," said Gil Luria, managing director at equity research firm D.A. Davidson.

"OpenAI accelerating growth is a very good sign for Oracle, as it reinforces OpenAI's ability to live up to its expectations for compute capacity."

OpenAI and its rival Anthropic are preparing to go public, which could potentially give Wall Street a clearer view of their finances, including the sustainability of their rapid revenue growth due to the AI boom.

Anthropic reported a net loss of $42 billion ‌in 2025 and plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing and infrastructure obligations in coming years, Reuters reported on Monday.

Anthropic's revenue grew 12-fold to nearly $4.6 billion in 2025. The startup expects to spend at least $518 billion over a decade building AI infrastructure with six partners.

The Claude maker's IPO prospectus also flagged risks associated with its AI models, which it said could exhibit "self-preserving behaviors" such as attempts to "resist shutdown" to "conceal or manipulate information" and behavior "resembling blackmail".