OpenAI's first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3 billion, The Information reports

OpenAI generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, about 16 per cent more than it generated all of last year, The Information reported on Monday, citing financial disclosures to shareholders.

OpenAI said it burned $2.5 billion, in large part due to its research and development costs for developing artificial intelligence and for running ChatGPT, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Research and development cost the ChatGPT maker $6.7 billion in the first half, the report said, adding that it had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period.

OpenAI looks to meet its full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.5 billion, the report added.

In August, Reuters reported that OpenAI was in early-stage discussions about a stock sale that would allow employees to cash out and likely valuing the company at about $500 billion.

Nvidia said last week it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply data‑center chips.