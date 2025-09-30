OpenAI's new Sora video generator to require copyright holders to opt out, WSJ reports

OpenAI is planning to release a new version of its Sora generator that creates videos featuring copyrighted material, unless right holders opt out of having their work appear, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence startup began notifying talent agencies and studios over the past week about the product, which it plans to release in the coming days, and the opt-out process, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new process would mean movie studios and other intellectual property owners would have to explicitly ask OpenAI not to include their copyrighted material in videos Sora creates, according to the report.