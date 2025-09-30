Opera launches Neon AI browser to join agentic web browsing race

Opera on Tuesday launched Neon, an artificial intelligence-powered browser that can execute tasks and run code inside web pages, adding to the intensifying competition among technology firms to make web browsing more agentic.

The move underscores the race to transform the browser into a productivity hub that acts on behalf of users rather than just delivering search results. Perplexity AI released its Comet browser earlier this year, while The Browser Company, the maker of Arc, launched Dia.

OpenAI is poised to roll out a Chromium-based AI web browser potentially integrating its "Operator" agent to let users browse and transact without leaving a native chat interface, Reuters reported earlier this year.

Opera said Neon can fill out forms, compare data across sites or draft code directly inside the browser. Its "Neon Do" feature allows the software to navigate pages on a user's behalf without routing information to external cloud services.

The Norwegian company is pitching Neon as a subscription product aimed at power users. Early access begins Tuesday, with broader availability expected in the coming months.

Other features include "Tasks", which create self-contained workspaces for AI to analyze multiple sources, and "Cards", reusable prompt templates that automate repetitive workflows. Opera said all actions occur locally, giving users control over when the AI model acts or pauses.

The company's U.S.-listed shares have surged in the past three years on the back of consistent earnings beat and investor optimism around its push into AI-powered products.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Opera has more than 300 million active users across its desktop and mobile browsers. The company emphasized Neon's privacy-first design, arguing that on-device operation could appeal to European users as regulators tighten scrutiny over data use.