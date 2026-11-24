NEW YORK, Nov 23 : Options on Anthropic shares started trading in brisk volume on Monday, giving investors a new way to bet on the artificial intelligence company's prospects days after its market debut.

Some 160,000 Anthropic options contracts traded in the first hour, making the company one of the 25 most heavily traded names in the options market on Monday, according to data from options analytics service Mercury Alerts. By 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), about 270,000 contracts had changed hands.

Options offer investors a relatively low-cost way to gain exposure to a company's stock. They can be used to hedge against risk or to speculate on price movements.

"Early trading in Anthropic options was heavy but balanced: calls and puts traded one for one, and buyers and sellers were close to even," said Mercury Alerts founder Harmeet Goindi, noting that the initial trading lacked a clear directional bias.

At its current pace, Anthropic's options volume is on track to hit 550,000 contracts for the day, according to Mercury Alerts. While robust, that volume would fall well short of the record of 1.8 million contracts traded at the launch of options on SpaceX in June.

"We're not seeing anything close to the sort of speculation in far upside strikes that we saw in the early days of SpaceX," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

"That may be because Anthropic lacks the 'Musk' factor that brings enthusiasm to almost anything in his orbit," said Sosnick, referring to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Options prices indicate that traders expect Anthropic shares to be volatile.

"The options are pricing moves of about 6 per cent a day," Mercury Alerts' Goindi said.

Anthropic shares were down 1.5 per cent at $87.55, even as AI-linked stocks bounced back strongly after chip giant Nvidia announced the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer.