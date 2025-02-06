Oracle adds AI pricing features to financial software

Oracle on Thursday added another set of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to NetSuite, one of its corporate finance software offerings, including some that might make it faster for consumers to get a price quote on purchases like custom bicycles.

Oracle has taken a different tack with AI than rivals such as Microsoft. Rather than racing toward general purpose virtual assistants, Oracle has decided to add targeted features that speed common-but-tedious tasks like entering a brief write-up of how a sales meeting went into a corporate records system.

Another such task that is common in the business world is giving a customer a price quote on a complicated purchase that might have a lot of options, when a sales professional would need to sift through materials to come up with a price.

NetSuite on Thursday announced a feature to compile such a quote via conversation with a chatbot asking what the customer wants, which can either be used by sales professionals behind the scenes to speed up their work, or directly by consumers in the case of e-commerce businesses.

"When you buy something like a bicycle, you have to configure it - figure out what parts you want and which parts work together. We all do it when we buy our cars on the web these days," Evan Goldberg, executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, told Reuters.

"If you can configure (products) for customers more easily, you can do more deals in a day, or each deal costs less."

To power those features, Oracle has decided to skip the costly race to develop huge AI models and instead works with partners such as Canadian startup Cohere.

Goldberg said that Oracle's recent agreement to build massive data centers with ChatGPT creator OpenAI could lead to working with it as well, though the two firms have made no formal announcements.

"I think you could safely say that there's a possibility that OpenAI will be part of this," Goldberg told Reuters. "We are eager to work with OpenAI."