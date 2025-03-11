Logo
Oracle misses third quarter revenue estimates
Oracle misses third quarter revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Mar 2025 04:09AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2025 04:15AM)
Oracle missed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on Monday, weighed down by softer enterprise spending on its cloud infrastructure services, and strong competition from larger players.

The company reported revenue of $14.13 billion, compared with estimates of $14.39 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company were marginally down in extended trading.

Despite seeing healthy demand for its cloud services, Oracle's overall growth has been pressured by the presence of market leaders such as Microsoft and Amazon, which dominate the cloud computing sector.

To address this, the company has partnered with these so-called hyperscalers to integrate its own cloud with theirs, allowing customers to run operations across multiple software and giving Oracle's services more exposure.

Cloud revenue in the third quarter rose 23 per cent to $6.2 billion.

Source: Reuters
