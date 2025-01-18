Logo
Outgoing FCC head says Salt Typhoon hacking a clarion call to address security issues
Outgoing FCC head says Salt Typhoon hacking a clarion call to address security issues

FILE PHOTO: Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel testifies during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

18 Jan 2025 05:48AM
WASHINGTON : The outgoing head of the Federal Communications Commission said a massive Chinese-linked cyber-espionage operation against U.S. telecoms firms known as "Salt Typhoon" is a "clarion call" to address telecommunications security issues.

"Salt Typhoon is a clarion call that reminds us that the security of our networks is absolutely vital for our national and economic security," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, who steps down on Monday, said in a Reuters interview.

"We've got to make some changes ... We have to figure out how it happened. We have to figure out the extent of the incursion, and then, most importantly, we have to take action to make sure it never happens again."

Source: Reuters

