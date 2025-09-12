Pakistan seen extending pause on rate cuts after floods ravage farmland: Reuters poll

KARACHI :Pakistan’s central bank is expected to keep its key rate steady on Monday, a Reuters poll showed, as floods that ravaged farmland and threaten fresh food inflation prompt policymakers to extend their pause on monetary easing.

Thirteen of 14 analysts surveyed forecast the State Bank of Pakistan will hold its policy rate at 11 per cent, while one projected a 50 basis-point cut.

Since late June, floods have swamped Pakistani Punjab’s farmland, disrupting supply chains and stoking inflation fears, with nearly 950 people killed, 6,500 livestock lost, 8,200 houses destroyed and 4.5 million displaced as waters move south.

"Given the uncertainty, we expect the central bank may pause in September, though our base case allows for a 50–100 bps cut by year-end," said Waqas Ghani, head of research at JS Global Capital.

ANALYSTS FLAG GDP HIT, FOOD PRICE SHOCKS

Sana Tawfik, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, said agricultural losses could shave around 0.2 per cent off gross domestic product growth, though reconstruction may provide some offset.

Analysts said flood-driven supply shocks, especially in wheat, rice and vegetables, could keep inflation above the central bank's 5–7 per cent target.

Saad Hanif of Ismail Iqbal Securities said food inflation could face "temporary shocks", with wheat prices up about 50 per cent in a month.

Inflation eased to 3 per cent in August from 4.1 per cent in July, but the finance ministry, which projected 4 per cent to 5 per cent, warned crop losses and extreme weather could soon push prices higher.

"Manufacturers have also raised selling prices, citing higher fuel and transport costs and delays in input deliveries caused by flooding," said Ahmad Mobeen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The SBP has cut rates by 1,100 basis points since June 2024, when they stood at a record 22 per cent after inflation peaked near 40 per cent in 2023. It last cut by 100 bps in May, after a March pause, and held steady in June amid oil price pressures from Middle East tensions.

Still, some see room for cuts.

"Real interest rates are still high enough to allow for a cut, especially with the Fed turning dovish, but the floods are inflationary, particularly for food," said Ammar Habib, an independent analyst.

# Organization/ Individual Expectation

1. AKD Securities 0

2. Al Habib Capital Markets 0

3. Al Meezan Investments 0

4. Ammar Habib Khan -50

5. Arif Habib Limited 0

6. FRIM Ventures 0

7. Ismail Iqbal Securities 0

8. JS Global Capital 0

9. K Trade 0

10. Lakson Investments 0

11. Lucky Investments 0

12. Pak Kuwait Investment Company 0

13. S&P Global Market Intelligence 0

14. Topline Securities 0

Median 0