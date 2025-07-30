Palo Alto Networks in talks to buy CyberArk in deal worth over $20 billion, WSJ reports

Palo Alto Networks is in talks to acquire CyberArk Software in a deal that could value the Israeli cybersecurity firm at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in CyberArk rose about 13 per cent, while Palo Alto Networks' stock fell roughly 2 per cent. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Cybersecurity deal activity has been robust in recent years as large corporations have increased spending on security tools.

Rising competition among all-in-one cybersecurity platforms has reshaped the industry, making several companies attractive takeover targets for larger rivals and private equity firms.

As of Monday's close, CyberArk had a market capitalization of $19.3 billion, according to LSEG data.