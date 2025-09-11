Paramount appoints Meta executive Dane Glasgow as chief product officer

Paramount said on Wednesday that Meta executive Dane Glasgow will join the media company as its chief product officer.

In his new role, Glasgow will oversee the company's product strategy and vision across digital platforms and AI-powered capabilities.

He will report directly to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and will work closely with Cindy Holland, who chairs its direct-to-consumer business.

Glasgow has served as vice president of Product Management at Meta's Facebook since May 2021.

He previously held executive roles at Microsoft, eBay and Google.

Paramount Skydance was formed following an $8.4 billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, completed in August, which brought new leadership to the media company.

Since the merger, Paramount Skydance has secured a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard for a film adaptation of "Call of Duty" and entered into a three-year agreement for global distribution of films produced by Legendary Entertainment, beginning with a "Street Fighter" movie.

The company will also pay $7.7 billion for exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for seven years.