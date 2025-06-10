Paramount Global's Naveen Chopra joins Roblox as finance head

Paramount Global's finance head Naveen Chopra will leave to take on a similar role at video gaming firm Roblox, the companies said on Monday.

The move comes as Paramount is seeking to close its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, which is pending approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Andrew Warren, currently Paramount's strategic advisor to the office of the CEO, will take over as interim CFO, the company said.

Chopra succeeds Michael Guthrie at Roblox, which is experiencing increased engagement on its platform from its vast Gen Z user base.

Guthrie announced last year that he would be stepping down as CFO to pursue personal interests.