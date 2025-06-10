Logo
Paramount Global's Naveen Chopra joins Roblox as finance head
FILE PHOTO: The Roblox logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

10 Jun 2025 04:47AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2025 05:16AM)
Paramount Global's finance head Naveen Chopra will leave to take on a similar role at video gaming firm Roblox, the companies said on Monday.

The move comes as Paramount is seeking to close its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, which is pending approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Andrew Warren, currently Paramount's strategic advisor to the office of the CEO, will take over as interim CFO, the company said.

Chopra succeeds Michael Guthrie at Roblox, which is experiencing increased engagement on its platform from its vast Gen Z user base.

Guthrie announced last year that he would be stepping down as CFO to pursue personal interests.

Source: Reuters
