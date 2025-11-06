Paramount+ to stream PBR's 'Unleash the Beast' in new five-year deal

Skydance-owned Paramount and Professional Bull Riders have signed a five-year media rights agreement that would bring PBR's "Unleash the Beast" league series on Paramount+ starting in December, the companies said on Wednesday.

"Unleash the Beast" is the highest level in the professional bull riding competition series, where the top 35 bull riders in the world compete for money and points leading up to the world championship title. The series is currently broadcast on CBS Sports.

Paramount+ will stream live coverage of the five-month long series that will span 17 states. CBS will continue to carry the CBS "Game of the Week" for PBR during the 2026 season of the series. PBR has been broadcasting with CBS since 2013.

The Paramount-PBR deal comes at a time when TV programs are moving to streaming platforms as consumers cut the cord and turn to on-demand viewing on multiple devices. Streaming services have also been eyeing more sports content and live events to boost their appeal to consumers.

PBR is a part of TKO Group Holdings, which struck an exclusive broadcasting deal in August with Paramount for U.S. broadcasting of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, set to begin in 2026. The seven-year deal is valued at about $7.7 billion.

The 2026 season of "Unleash the Beast" will kick off in December in Manchester, New Hampshire.