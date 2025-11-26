Paris court: Hearing on request for Shein's suspension in France postponed to Dec. 5

PARIS :The hearing on the French government's request that Chinese online platform Shein be suspended in France for three months over sales of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons, has been postponed to December 5, a Paris court said on Wednesday.

Shein has already disabled its marketplace - where third-party sellers offer their products to shoppers around the world - in France since November 5, after the government found the dolls and weapons for sale on the site, but the part of its website offering Shein's own clothing range is still accessible.

The government aims to secure a three-month suspension of Shein's website as a whole, under an extraordinary judicial procedure, as it pushes the company to tighten controls over the products it sells.

The government started the process to block Shein in France on the day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store.

Separately, the European Commission said on Wednesday it has requested Shein to provide information on the sale of illegal products under the EU's Digital Services Act.