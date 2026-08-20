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Payments firm Stripe to buy AI developer platform OpenRouter
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Business

Payments firm Stripe to buy AI developer platform OpenRouter

Payments firm Stripe to buy AI developer platform OpenRouter

A smartphone with the Stripe logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Aug 2026 01:36AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 01:43AM)
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Aug 19 : Payments firm Stripe said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy OpenRouter, which helps businesses route and optimize AI token usage, at an undisclosed value.

Platforms like OpenRouter allow developers to send queries to dozens of AI models through a single interface, making them a popular testing ground for new systems.

"Tokens are the central currency for companies building with AI, and it's clear that the real-world economic potential will depend on making good use of scarce compute resources," Stripe CEO Patrick Collison said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that Stripe had agreed to buy OpenRouter for more than $7 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stripe declined to comment, while OpenRouter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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