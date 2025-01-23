PayPal fined by New York for cybersecurity failures

NEW YORK : PayPal will pay a $2 million civil fine over cybersecurity failures that led to the exposure of customers' Social Security numbers, New York state's financial services superintendent Adrienne Harris said on Thursday.

The settlement followed a probe that found PayPal failed to both use qualified staff to manage key cybersecurity functions and provide adequate training to address cybersecurity risks.

Harris said these failures left sensitive customer information, including social security numbers, easily accessible to cybercriminals.