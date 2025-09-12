Petronas delivers first local sustainable aviation fuel to Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, said on Friday it had delivered the country's first locally-blended sustainable aviation fuel for Malaysia Aviation Group, the operator of national carrier Malaysia Airlines.

The SAF was locally blended at Petronas' processing facilities and delivered to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to supply the carrier's daily flights to London until September 16, Petronas said in a statement.

The move marks a tangible step in integrating the renewable fuel in Malaysia Airlines' regular operations, it said.

"Petronas recognises its role in driving the global push towards decarbonisation, especially in progressing Malaysia's net-zero ambition as a key enabler contributing to the development of future fuels," said Ahmad Adly Alias, the company's refining, marketing, and trading vice president.

The announcement comes as Malaysia looks to build domestic production, blending, and supply of SAF.

The government, under a 2023 national energy transition roadmap, is targeting a 47 per cent SAF blending mandate by 2050.

It said last month it plans to introduce a 1 per cent SAF blending mandate for international flights departing from KLIA starting January 2027, the state news agency reported.