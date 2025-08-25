Petronas says it will continue talks with Petros after court case adjourned

KUALA LUMPUR :A Malaysian court has granted a request by national energy firm Petronas and the Sarawak state-run company Petros for an adjournment in a case involving a dispute over gas rights in the state, Petronas said on Monday.

The case in the High Court of Kuching, Sarawak, has been adjourned for one month to allow ongoing negotiations between the parties to continue, Petronas said in a statement.

"The parties are still involved in discussions with an aim of bringing matters to resolution," Petronas said.

Petronas did not give details of the court case in its statement, and did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Local media have reported that Petros is suing Petronas in Sarawak for allegedly supplying natural gas without a valid licence, and is seeking a court declaration that Petronas' 7.95 million ringgit ($1.9 million) payment demand under a bank guarantee was unlawful.

Talks between Petronas and Petros over gas distribution rights in Sarawak have been deadlocked since last year.

In May, the Sarawak government issued notices to a Petronas unit accusing it of operating without a proper licence, according to Petronas and local media reports.

($1 = 4.1970 ringgit)