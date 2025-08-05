Philippine annual inflation at 0.9% in July 

MANILA :Philippine annual inflation moderated to 0.9 per cent in July from the previous month's 1.4 per cent rate, helped by a slower rise in utility costs, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The headline rate was the lowest reading since October 2019.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected an annual inflation rate of 1.1 per cent, within the central bank's forecast range of 0.5 per cent to 1.3 per cent for the month.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 2.3 per cent in July.