MANILA, ‌Jan 6 : Philippine annual inflation was 1.8 per cent in December, above the previous month's 1.5 per cent rate, ‌the statistics agency ‌said on Tuesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation to ease to ‍1.4 per cent in December.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, ​was ‌at 2.4 per cent, matching November's rate.

The agency ​said the main influences on ⁠the upward ‌inflation trend ​in December were increases in the prices ‍of food, drinks, and ⁠clothing and footwear.

(Reporting ​by Mikhail ‌Flores; Editing ‍by ​John Mair)