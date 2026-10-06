Philippine annual inflation at 7.2% in September

MANILA, Oct 6 : Philippine annual inflation accelerated to 7.2 per cent in September from 6.1 per cent in August, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

• Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 6.6 per cent.

• The September reading was within the central bank's forecast of 6.4 per cent to 7.4 per cent.

• The statistics agency said the rise in the inflation rate was driven by increases in prices of rice, electricity and other fuels, and transport.

• The annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 4.7 per cent last month.