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Philippine annual inflation at 7.2% in September
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Philippine annual inflation at 7.2% in September

Philippine annual inflation at 7.2% in September

General view of the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post where farmers sell their produce, in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

06 Oct 2026 09:07AM
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MANILA, Oct 6 : Philippine annual inflation accelerated to 7.2 per cent in September from 6.1 per cent in August, the statistics agency said on Tuesday. 

• Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 6.6 per cent.

• The September reading was within the central bank's forecast of 6.4 per cent to 7.4 per cent.

• The statistics agency said the rise in the inflation rate was driven by increases in prices of rice, electricity and other fuels, and transport.

• The annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 4.7 per cent last month.

Source: Reuters
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