Philippine annual inflation slows to 1.4% in April, lowest in more than 5 years

MANILA :Philippine annual inflation was 1.4 per cent in April, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, below the previous month's 1.8 per cent rate and the lowest reading since November 2019, according to LSEG data.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 1.8 per cent April, within the central bank's 1.3 per cent to 2.1 per cent forecast range for the month.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, was 2.2 per cent, the same as in March.

The central bank resumed its easing cycle last month, cutting its key policy rate by 25 basis points. It signalled more reductions to come in "baby steps" to help the economy cope with global challenges. Its next policy meeting is on June 19.