Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Philippine central bank cuts banks' reserve requirements, effective from late March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Philippine central bank cuts banks' reserve requirements, effective from late March

Philippine central bank cuts banks' reserve requirements, effective from late March

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their headquarters in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 04:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA : The Philippine central bank on Friday said it was reducing the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 200 basis points from late March.

The reduction will bring the reserve requirement for universal and commercial banks down to 5 per cent and will take effect in the week of March 28, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

The reserve requirements for digital and thrift banks will fall by 150 bps and 100 bps, respectively, on the same date.

The announcement comes after the BSP last week unexpectedly kept interest rates steady at a policy review. At the time, Governor Eli Remolona said the BSP would likely further trim the reserve requirements for banks but the timing was uncertain.

The BSP last cut RRRs in September by 250 basis to 7 per cent.

"The BSP reiterates its long-run goal of enabling banks to channel their funds more effectively toward productive loans and investments. Reducing RRRs will lessen frictions that hinder financial intermediation," the central bank said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement