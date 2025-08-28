Philippine central bank cuts benchmark rate by 25 basis points

MANILA :The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.0 per cent on Thursday, as expected, its third consecutive reduction.

The move followed data this month showing inflation eased to a near six-year low of 0.9 per cent in July, while the economy grew by an annual 5.5 per cent in the second quarter, its fastest annual pace in a year.

All 26 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to trim its Target Reverse Repurchase Rate, or RRP, by a quarter point.

In a statement, it said its outlook for inflation was "broadly unchanged" with a forecast of 1.7 per cent for this year, 3.3 per cent for next year and 3.4 per cent for 2027.

But it warned that possible electricity and rice price hikes could raise inflationary pressures and said emerging risks would also require further monitoring.

"Going forward, the BSP will safeguard price stability by ensuring monetary policy settings are conducive to sustainable economic growth and employment," it said.