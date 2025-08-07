Logo
Logo

Business

Philippine economy grows 5.5% annually in second quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Philippine economy grows 5.5% annually in second quarter

Philippine economy grows 5.5% annually in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: Construction of new buildings alongside older establishments is seen within the business district in Makati City, metro Manila, Philippines January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

07 Aug 2025 10:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA :The Philippine economy grew by 5.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, compared to the previous quarter's 5.4 per cent expansion.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected growth of 5.4 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared to the median forecast of 1.3 per cent in a Reuters poll of economists. 

"With this performance, we maintain our place among the fastest growing economies in emerging Asia," Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a press conference.  

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement